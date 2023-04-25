Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement

Prince William, the heir to the throne, quietly received 'a very large sum of money' in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, according to court documents aired Tuesday in one of his brother's lawsuits.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island