Oilers-Panthers Game 3: Florida leads 4-1 in the second period

The Florida Panthers regained the lead halfway through the second period of Game 3 in the Stanley Cup Final and scored two more goals minutes later.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner left the crease to get the puck behind the net but not before Eetu Luostarinen found Vladimir Tarasenko, who then slotted the puck in for the 2-1 lead.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett scored the third goal with six minutes to go in the period from a pass by Matthew Tkachuk.

Two minutes later, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov got the fourth on a breakaway.

Forward Warren Foegele had scored the tying goal for the Oilers nearly two minutes into the period. Adam Henrique got the assist.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead late in the first period. During 4-on-4 action after roughing penalties to Brett Kulak and Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart redirected a puck from Gustav Forsling for the 1-0 lead.

The Oilers had two power plays in the first period but failed to score. Panthers goaltender Sergi Bobrovsky has made 13 saves then, including great stops on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The German forward had two good looks in the period but couldn't beat the Panthers goalie.

Lineup and injury news

Forward Evander Kane is out with an injury and Sam Carrick is a healthy scratch. Corey Perry and Derek Ryan are in the lineup.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse is playing after missing most of Game 2 with an injury.

More to come…