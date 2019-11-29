Oilers place Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injury reserve
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 4:33PM MST
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have placed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injury reserve.
The Oilers centre underwent a hand procedure this week. On Thursday, head coach Dave Tippett said he expects Nugent-Hopkins to return to the lineup next week.
In 25 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 11 assists.
Edmonton has activated defenceman Matt Benning.
The Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Rogers Place, and on Sunday in Vancouver.