EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have placed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injury reserve.

The Oilers centre underwent a hand procedure this week. On Thursday, head coach Dave Tippett said he expects Nugent-Hopkins to return to the lineup next week.

In 25 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 11 assists.

Edmonton has activated defenceman Matt Benning.

The Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Rogers Place, and on Sunday in Vancouver.