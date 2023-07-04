Oilers sign Condors' netminder Rodrigue to one-year deal

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Oilers padded their goaltending ranks by signing 22-year-old Olivier Rodrigue on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way NHL contract with an average annual value of US$775,000.

The six-foot-one, 175-pound Rodrigue appeared in 29 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors during the 2022-23 season, posting a 14-14-1 record, 2.77 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Originally selected by the Oilers in 2018, the second-round pick (62nd overall) has appeared in 53 career AHL games, accumulating a 2.89 goals against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout.

The Chicoutimi, Que., native has also played in 15 ECHL games, notching a 3.57 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.