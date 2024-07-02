Oilers to begin 2024-25 season with 4-game homestand

The NHL has released its 2024-25 regular season schedule.

The Edmonton Oilers play their first four games of the season at Rogers Place, starting with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The Oilers then play a back-to-back on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames, respectively.

The remaining Battle of Alberta games are on Sunday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, March 29.

The Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers takes place on Monday, Dec. 16 in Edmonton and Thursday, Feb. 27 in south Florida.

On New Year's Eve, the Oilers host the NHL's newest franchise, Utah Hockey Club.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in Edmonton on Saturday, Feb. 1 and the Montreal Canadiens visit the Oilers on Thursday, March 6.

The Oilers finish the regular season against the Sharks in San Jose on Wednesday, April 16.

Click here for the full schedule.