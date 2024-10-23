Oilers try new power-play combos at practice

A goal on the power play Tuesday night isn't stopping Edmonton Oilers' coaches from tinkering with the special-teams lineup.

Connor McDavid's second-period marker in Tuesday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was just his National Hockey League team's second in 19 power-play attempts over seven games.

The 10.5-per-cent success rate puts the Oilers 28th on the NHL list.

It's a figure that's out of character for the Oilers' power play, which has been one of the league's best over the last six seasons, including a record-setting turn two years ago.

But there they were Wednesday at practice trying out new combinations.

Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson and sometimes Mattias Ekholm skated on the top unit with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl instead of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and sometimes Evan Bouchard.

Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman and sometimes Bouchard found themselves on the second unit with Adan Henrique, Darnell Nurse and sometimes Ekholm instead.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media after practice the changes at practice aren't necessarily permanent ones, but trying out different player combinations could give them options.

"I think that it's good to have some flexibility, whether maybe it's injury or another team with (and effective) pre-scout, maybe a power play that goes a little bit longer and you want to make some switches," he said, adding that whether or not fans can expect to see changes as early as Thursday's game depends on what the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins might employ while shorthanded.

"If it's to our advantage of having an extra right shot out there or a left shot up the point, or whatever it is, then we'll consider that, but right now, it's, I'm not going to say that that's our first unit."

Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros blocks a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman during NHL action on Oct. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Associated Press)

Hyman scoring skid 'unfortunate'

He scored 54 goals and 77 points in 80 games last season. This season, Hyman has nothing through seven.

What gives?

Knoblauch suggested Wednesday "it's a confidence thing" for Hyman.

"He's around the net. He's had some opportunities," Knoblauch said, detailing chances the winger had in recent games, including several in the slot Saturday in Dallas and Tuesday night at home against Carolina.

"Once one goes in, things will snowball for him. The effort's there. When a guy's not scoring goals, you think he's not going to the net. I don't think that's the case with him at all."

Hyman said he's gone through scoring jags over his career, but that it's "unfortunate" as not only is it occurring at the start of the season, his missed opportunities could've led to winning results.

"I've gone through stretches like this – from (say) games 40 to 47 – and nobody says anything because you've already banked some stats and goals," Hyman said.

"It's tough, especially when you know we're losing by one goal. That's what bothers me the most is when I have an opportunity to score to help us win, and usually those go in for me, and those would be wins for us."