Oilers vs Jets Game 2: Tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 9:08AM MDT Last Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 9:48AM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets continue their best-of-seven series with Game 2 in Alberta's capital Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. MST.
The Jets won 4-1 in the series opener in Edmonton and can take a commanding series lead with another road victory tonight. The team managed to hold Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl off the scoresheet in Game 1.
Follow all the tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage here, and on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca and CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca.
