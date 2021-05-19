EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers remain hopeful that fans will be allowed to watch playoff hockey in person at Rogers Arena in the coming weeks.

The team is set to open its playoff run Wednesday night with Game 1 of its first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The seats will be almost entirely empty, but the team says it's working with Alberta Health Services to change that.

"If things continue to progress ... then [fans returning] could become a possibility and likelihood before we're done playoffs this year," said Stew MacDonald, the team's chief commercial officer.

"We're still hopeful that'll happen."

MacDonald cited the team's success hosting COVID-19-safe bubble events with last year's playoffs and the 2021 World Juniors.

"[There's] a high level of confidence that if we're going to allow fans into this facility we're going to do it safely."

MacDonald said AHS is working to determine how many fans would be able to safely return when doors open again.

He said distribution of tickets would be announced once numbers and dates are confirmed.

Twelve front line health care workers will be among the few to see tonight's game in person.

Premier Jason Kenney announced earlier Wednesday that Alberta Health had granted a special exemption for the dozen workers.

"We certainly would love to welcome more fans to Rogers Place ... I think it's fitting to start with those who've faced down this pandemic on the front line."

The province's daily new cases of COVID-19 have been falling in recent days amid ongoing public health restrictions though the number of patients in the province's intensive care units remains at near record levels.

Alberta continues to have the highest per capita active case count of any Canadian province or territory.