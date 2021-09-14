'Old excuse that we're young guys is no longer': McDavid's high expectations for revamped Oilers
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid had an optimistic tone about the upcoming season when he spoke to the media following an informal skate at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old superstar was asked about his team's off-season moves and his expectations for the 2021-22 NHL season.
"Busy summer," said McDavid. "Lots of new faces. I like the moves. I thought (Ken Holland) and the management team did a great job. Now it's on the players and the coaching staff to put it together."
Over the summer the Oilers added forward Zach Hyman to its roster, signing him to a seven-year, $38.5-million deal.
The 29-year-old winger was coming off a four-year, $9-million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hyman scored 15 goals and 33 points over 43 games with the Leafs last season.
"I've gotten to know (Hyman) just over the summer," said McDavid. "He's a great guy. His on-ice game speaks for itself. Off the ice he's a true pro, a leader. He does all the right things, so he's a massive addition for us."
DUNCAN KEITH 'VERY DETERMINED'
In July, the Oilers acquired veteran defenseman Duncan Keith from Chicago for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick.
On Tuesday, McDavid acknowledged the importance of the experience the 38-year-old Norris Trophy winner brings to the team.
"I like his intensity. He skates so well. He's one of those guys that's played in every big game there is to play in, so he's obviously got a big veteran voice."
"He's very determined," the Oilers star centreman said. "Just getting that sense from him, talking to him after the trade… Seems like a very motivated guy and we like a motivated Duncan Keith on our team."
'THE OLD EXCUSE THAT WE'RE YOUNG GUYS IS NO LONGER'
McDavid said the experience he and his teammates have gained from past seasons should help them reach their goal of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.
"There's gonna be highs and lows, and ups and downs, and I think just a more veteran team that's kind of been through a little bit more, I think will help us stay maybe a little more even keeled and help us reach our ultimate goal."
The Oilers captain said, with what was once considered to be an exceptionally young crop of star players in Edmonton now older, the lack-of-experience excuse no longer applies.
"I definitely think the time is now. I'm 24 years old. (Nurse) and (Draisaitl) are 25, 26 years old, (Nugent-Hopkins) is 28, so the old excuse that we're young guys is no longer," said McDavid.
"(Ken Holland) has done his job and gone out and got pieces and added some things and we said it's on us now to put things together."
The Edmonton Oilers preseason will begin in Calgary when they face the Flames on Sept. 26.
The team will start its 2021-22 regular season campaign on home ice where they'll face the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 13.
The Oilers' rookie camp starts on Wednesday, with main camp kicking off next week.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
UPDATED | Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike
Fearful of Donald Trump's actions in his final weeks as president, the United States' top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defence official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal candidate Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
Nearly 5.8 million Canadians used advance polling to cast their vote
Nearly 5.8 million people have taken advantage of the advanced polling to cast their vote in this federal election.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Curbside municipal voting to be available for Calgarians who refuse to wear a mask
Calgary voters will have to wear masks when marking ballots in a voting booth in both the upcoming federal and civic elections, officials said Tuesday.
-
Alberta announces printable proof of vaccination cards available on Thursday
Thought the province stopped short of calling it a vaccine passport, proof of immunization for Albertans will be made available to print starting Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want them back': Sask. anglers remember 2 friends who died in car crash hours after successful fishing tournament
Todd Taylor was laying down for a nap after an early morning of hunting when a message popped up on his phone – his cousin, Steve Taylor, and friend, Cody Strass, had died in a car crash.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'This isn’t hypothetical': Sask. teachers' union calls for province-wide masking, mandatory vaccination in schools
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is calling on the Saskatchewan government to reintroduce a province-wide masking requirement and other measures.
Regina
-
Sask. sets another daily COVID-19 record with 506 new cases
Saskatchewan saw another record-setting day for COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting 506 confirmed cases – 20 per cent of which were children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'This isn’t hypothetical': Sask. teachers' union calls for province-wide masking, mandatory vaccination in schools
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is calling on the Saskatchewan government to reintroduce a province-wide masking requirement and other measures.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Vancouver
-
Children reported missing from Surrey, B.C., elementary school found safe: RCMP
Two children reported missing on Tuesday from a Metro Vancouver elementary school have been found safe, Mounties say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update includes 677 more cases as health-care system staggers under weight of 4th wave
As B.C.'s health-care system struggles to keep up with the fourth wave of the disease, another 677 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province.
-
20 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Vancouver apartment building
More than a dozen people were taken to hospital as a result of a carbon monoxide leak in a downtown Vancouver apartment building Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
COVID-19 exposure impacts bus routes in Sudbury
It’s only the second week of school and COVID-19 cases are already popping up within the school district impacting both classrooms and bus routes.
-
Sault Ste. Marie rolls out vaccination policy for city staff
Sault Ste. Marie is moving ahead with its own vaccination program for staff ahead of the province's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
-
Northern Ontario woman charged with husband's murder
A 57-year-old woman from Chapleau, Ont., has been charged with murdering her husband, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of boy, 3, fatally stabbed describes night in Winnipeg her son was attacked
The mother of a three-year-old boy who was stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck while lying in his bed has told a trial in Winnipeg that the accused threatened her the night her son was attacked.
-
Fall colours arriving early in Winnipeg's trees this year; Here's why
The colours of fall have arrived early in Winnipeg, and the summer's drought may be to blame.
-
City of Winnipeg to require COVID-19 vaccines for front-line staff
The City of Winnipeg will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for front-line employees.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 86 new COVID-19 cases as active case total continues to rise
The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Greater Victoria
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Tuesday night.
-
Province expanding rural ambulance services with 'largest hiring push in B.C.'s history'
The British Columbia government is expanding rural ambulance services across the province in what it calls the "largest hiring push in B.C’s history" for the paramedic service.
Toronto
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Ontario to be hit by early and brutal start to winter weather, forecast reveals
Ontario is forecast to be hit with an early arrival of winter weather this year that will bring cold and snowy conditions to the province.
-
Minimum wage in Ontario is about to go up and this is what you need to know
If you're making minimum wage in Ontario, your earnings are going to increase come Oct. 1.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
-
Officials blamed COVID-19 for Herron deaths, when some were due to hunger, thirst: witness
An auxiliary nurse told a coroner's inquest today that health authorities were too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths in a Montreal-area long-term care home when some of them were in fact caused by dehydration and malnourishment.
-
Quebec legislature unanimously condemns 'Quebec bashing' at federal leaders' debate
Quebec's legislature has unanimously condemned the "Quebec bashing" that members say took place during last week's English-language federal leaders' debate.
London
-
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
-
Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north London
Residents in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they're desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
-
Tornadoes confirmed in southwestern Ontario
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed a tornado and a downburst in the region following Sunday's storms.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport rollout
Businesses in Waterloo Region are expressing mixed opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, just over one week before it will officially be rolled out across the province.
-
There will be fewer polling sites in Waterloo Region this election. Here's why
Voters in Waterloo Region may have to travel further to cast their ballots than in the past, as the number of polling sites has been reduced this year.
-
Witness testimony begins at sex assault trial for former Kitchener neurologist
The first of 63 alleged victims testified Tuesday at the trial for a former Kitchener neurologist.