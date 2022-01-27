On the comeback trail, Oilers get Predators next

Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot's (84) shot is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot's (84) shot is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island