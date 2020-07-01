Advertisement
One killed, five injured in crash northeast of Grande Prairie
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 8:23PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A crash near Grande Prairie killed one person and sent five others to hospital on Canada Day.
According to RCMP, a southbound pick-up truck on Range Road failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an SUV travelling west on Highway 670.
The 61-year-old man driving the truck died on scene.
A man, woman, and a child were sent to hospital with what police described as serious injuries. Two other children in the SUV sustained minor injuries.
RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating.