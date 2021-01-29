EDMONTON -- The organizer of the World's Longest Hockey Game said he wants Albertans to understand the hurdles he and volunteers have to go through to put on the fundraiser this year.

On Thursday, health officials confirmed the event received an exemption to public health rules to go ahead next month under strict conditions.

"Once the NHL was allowed to play I knew that I could create a bubble that would basically mimic the NHL," said Brent Saik who's behind World's Longest Game.

Since 2003, Saik has been putting on the fundraiser at his property Saiker's Acres in Strathcona County.

He has organized six World's Longest Hockey Games and two World's Longest Baseball games but this year's venture will likely be the most challenging.

"This is a property that I built for people to come and enjoy and be social and now we’re caged in. Literally, we have a cage around the property now," Saik told CTV News Edmonton.

"We can’t change all at the same time. When we go into the dressing room, you have five minutes to get your gear on and get out and play or when you come off, you have five minutes to get your gear off, get out to your trailer and you sit in your trailer. You can’t socialize."

Saik said the 51 players and volunteers participating went into quarantine Thursday and are being tested daily, with lab services provider DynaLIFE footing the bill.

There will be no spectators, and referees will have to call the game from outside the rink, something that may hamper the group's normal bid to set a Guinness World Record.

"If we don’t get the record, it’s not a big deal," said Saik. "Let’s just go raise some money."

FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT CLINICAL STUDY OF CANCER DRUG

This year's World's Longest Hockey Game will raise money to study a new cancer drug called PCLX-001.

Researchers say the drug shuts down the abnormal chemical signaling in many common cancers and triggers those cells to die, while sparing normal healthy cells.

Studies have shown it works differently than other cancer drugs and has had positive results fighting breast, lung, bladder, blood, and pancreatic cancers.

"Our hope is that this can be safely given to people and that we can control cancers with a once a day medication," said Dr. John Mackey, medical oncologist at the Cross Cancer Institute.

Saik said all funds raised through this year's World's Longest Hockey Game will go to supporting a clinical study of the drug in lymphoma and solid tumor patients in Edmonton.

"There's a whole bunch of people in a year that could die of cancer that maybe might not of, so it is important," he said. "Sorry I’m crying, but that’s the deal. If it can be done safely, we’ll do it safe."

Dr. Mackey told CTV News Edmonton the study is the "very first step" in clinical development.

"Drug development is a hugely expensive, very time consuming, very rigorous process," he said. "It’s hard to predict what the final impact of this medication will be on people."

HOW TO HELP

Saik said although spectators are not allowed, people can drive through the property and drop off donations in a drop box.

"I’m really hoping lots of people do that because I want to hear the horns honking," he said.

Those who want to help can also donate online.

The World's Longest Hockey Game is set to run between Feb. 4 and Feb. 14 with all participants staying on site in separate trailers.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson