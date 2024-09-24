Opportunity renews state of local emergency because of crime

Last fall, the M.D. issued a state of local emergency (SOLE) for Calling Lake, because of crime. May 2024, it extended this to include the other hamlets: Wabasca, Sandy Lake, Red Earth Creek, and Chipewyan Lake. Since then, SOLEs for each community have been extended two weeks at a time.

At the Sept. 11, 2024 meeting, council voted to extend the SOLE for two weeks for all four hamlets.

Calling Lake Councillor Gerald Johnson made the motion. Council passed it without any discussion.

After the motion passed and later in the meeting, crime came up in a few areas.

Appearing virtually, Wabasca Councillor Darlene Jackson mentioned a recent meeting with the RCMP.

“It’s (crime is) really getting out of hand again,” she said. Calling Lake had another major incident recently.

Calling Lake is patrolled by the Athabasca RCMP. The other hamlets are patrolled by the Wabasca RCMP detachment.

M.D. CAO Chad Tullis mentioned a recent meeting with the chief Crown prosecutor and local detachment commanders, but that meetings with RCMP K Division hadn’t happened yet. K Division out of Edmonton handles the more serious crimes.

“I think we should just meet with them,” said Councillor Johnson. “They’re doing nothing. For Calling Lake, they need police in the community.”

The municipal enforcement Aug. 2024 report said that about 60 per cent (273 out of 454 hours) of the enhanced policing hours in Calling Lake were filled in August.

Referring to enhanced policing hours in Calling Lake, the written report said, “Staff Sgt. Mark Hall’s report mentions that significant challenges in filling shifts were due to deployments around the province and summer holidays.”

One of the ways that the M.D. is combating crime is by developing a Community Peace Officer (CPO) program, the written report says. The M.D. has submitted an application for a CPO program to Alberta’s Solicitor General’s office. A policing study was in progress with Alberta Counsel, with an expected completion date of December.

The CPO building in Wabasca was expected to be completed the week of Sept. 11, Tullis said.

The municipal enforcement Aug. 2024 report says, two community peace officers started 12-week basic training in Lac La Biche in August. Another graduated on May 24, 2024. Two peace officer vehicles are in Edmonton getting fitted and were expected in the community by mid-October.

During the discussion around the various fire halls, Sandy Lake Coun. Tahirih Wiebe mentioned break ins in Sandy Lake. The building had an addition, which didn’t have security cameras.

“We can take a look at that building,” said Tullis, but also added that security in general was a capital project which would be brought up at budget time. The idea is to upgrade security cameras on M.D. buildings.