EDMONTON -- Watch where you park in Edmonton; A seasonal parking ban is now in effect in Edmonton as crews work to clear the roads.

The parking ban kicked in at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

“There are situations where people do leave their cars in the area where it’s signed no park,” Andrew Grant, general supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations, Parks and Road Services told CTV Morning Live Edmonton Thursday. “We work around them to the best of our ability, but our focus is to get the roads clear.”

Vehicles parked on routes marked with a seasonal parking ban sign will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

The ban remains in place until the city announces it has been lifted.

According to the city, crews are operating about 300 pieces of equipment. They are plowing, grading and sanding major routes after the first major snowfall of 2020. Between 10 and 15 cm of snow fell on Wednesday.

“We’re doing good, we’ve covered a lot of ground overnight,” said Grant.

Private contractors have also responded to the city’s request for help.

“We had a greater turnout last night, upwards of 120 pieces of equipment were called in. And we’re hoping to see more tonight as the private sector finishes their own work and comes and aids us in our efforts.”

Crews are plowing down to the pavement and are laying down a high quantity of sand. In the fall, city council voted to ban the use of the controversial calcium chloride mixture.

Staff are also monitoring the situation in neighbourhoods. The threshold to plow is 5 cm. A decision on whether to send in graders and plows will be made in the next few days.