EDMONTON -- A parking ban will take effect in Edmonton Wednesday night, the city has announced.

The city is being hit with approximately 10 to 15 centimetres of snow since Tuesday night. The snowstorm is expected to end in the afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Vehicles parked on roads with a seasonal parking ban sign after 11 p.m. will be ticketed and towed, the city said.

The ban will remain in effect until the city announces it has ended.