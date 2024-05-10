Out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray doubles in size Friday

Crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray.

The wildfire burning 25 kilometres southwest of the northeastern Alberta city doubled in size from 25 hectares at 9 a.m. to 50 hectares by 4 p.m.

Over that time, the fire also moved three kilometres closer to the city.

The Fort McMurray Forest Area is under an "extreme" wildfire danger, according to the Alberta Wildfire website. A fire restriction is in place.

Strong winds are expected to last overnight, as a cold front passes over the region.

A lack of rain in northern Alberta resulted in a fire ban in the Grande Prairie Forest Area on Thursday, officials said.

"They just didn't get the precipitation," Alberta Wildfire spokesperson Christie Tucker said in the weekly provincial wildfire update Thursday morning in Edmonton.

"We know in the short term this weekend, we are expecting dry conditions, we're expecting warm conditions, we are looking at winds in a couple of areas that could provide additional danger, and so we are increasing our caution for this weekend, particularly in those areas that didn't get as much rain around the Peace and Grande Prairie region," Tucker explained.

Out of 43 active wildfires as of 4:30 p.m., the one near Fort McMurray was one of two burning out of control.

The other is located east of Claresholm in southern Alberta.

There are currently 17 active fire bans in Alberta, for more information visit www.albertafirebans.ca.