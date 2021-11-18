Out of playoff picture, Elks, Lions playing for pride in finale

Edmonton Elks' Jalen Tolliver (88), Danny Vandervoort (83), David Beard (57) and Walter Fletcher (25) celebrate Vandervoort’s touchdown during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson). Edmonton Elks' Jalen Tolliver (88), Danny Vandervoort (83), David Beard (57) and Walter Fletcher (25) celebrate Vandervoort’s touchdown during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson).

Edmonton Top Stories