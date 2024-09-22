Bombers chicken dance their way to sixth straight win, blitz Elks 27-14
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a nickname for the opposition’s end zone. They refer to it as the “chicken box.”
So, after each of running back Brady Oliveira’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns, he did a chicken dance.
Oliveira ran for 127 yards on 18 carries, scored twice and led the surging Blue Bombers to a 27-14 win over the Edmonton Elks Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.
For Oliveira, those were his first two touchdowns of the season, an odd stat for a rusher who has 1,021 yards on the year.
"Man, we got in the chicken box tonight,” said Oliveira. “It felt real good to get that monkey off my back. It really felt good to celebrate with my boys in the end zone."
For the West Division-leading Bombers (8-6), it was their sixth straight win. The Elks (5-9) lost for just the second time in seven games.
"I dance like a chicken, cluck like a chicken,” said Oliveira. “They call it the chicken box, the chicken coop, when you get in the end zone. So there's a little bit of a joke going on, over the last couple of weeks, 'how come I haven't got in the chicken box?'
"We knew that, whenever it was going to happen, our celebration was to cluck like a chicken. So, that's exactly what we did.
Bumpy return for Ford
While Oliveira had a breakout night, Tre Ford’s return as the Edmonton Elks starting quarterback did not go according to plan
Ford lost a fumble and threw two interceptions.
"I don't think I played well, I think the turnovers were a big thing, I think that is what killed us and killed some of our drives,” Ford said. “We could have put points up, that's how the game goes, there's turnovers in it.
"Obviously you try to limit how many of those you do and I didn't do a good job of that today."
With the score tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter, Ford’s underthrown pass was picked off by Blue Bombers linebacker Michael Ayers, who returned the ball to the Elks’ 36-yard line. Oliveira then unleashed a punishing run of 30 yards, followed by a six-yard touchdown scamper, to put the Blue Bombers ahead for good.
Oliveira also scored a late touchdown on a five-yard burst up the middle.
Bombers coach Mike O’Shea said Ayers, a backup, got more playing time because of his impressive work on special teams.
"It was right on time. I think they just had a big run, too. So, he just got up and picked the ball and he was in a bit of no man's land. But he went up and got it — and good for him. It's nice for a young guy, when he makes a play, that his teammates are so excited for him."
Oliveira said the Bombers imposed their will on the Elks late in the game.
"We were getting a lot of good movement up front. You really just start to feel it when you start imposing your will on another grown man. Our offensive line was doing that in the second half, and allowing me to do what I do. I think I ran better in the second half, maybe not being as timid, really I was just getting north and trusting my ability."
The Elks wasted a fantastic rushing day from Justin Rankin, who went for 157 yards on 14 attempts.
Ford finished with 10 completions on 17 passing attempts, and just 131 yards. Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros went 19-for-27 for 191 yards.
Quarterback carousel
Ford was restored as the Elks starting quarterback for the Winnipeg game, another chapter in the Elks’ quarterback saga., After the Elks lost seven in a row to start the year, Ford supplanted McLeod-Bethel Thompson as the starter. Ford started two games, but was knocked out with a rib injury. A rejuvenated Bethel-Thompson was 3-1 in four subsequent starts, but Elks coach Jarious Jackson made the decision to go back to Ford for the Winnipeg game.
After Ford’s struggles, Bethel-Thompson was reinstated as the Elks quarterback midway through the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Ford fumbled on a quarterback draw and, later in the half, a screen pass bounced off the hands of Elks running back Rankin and into the waiting arms of Bombers' defensive back Tony Jones.
Jones also recovered a fumble from Elks running back Kevin Brown.
Collaros threw a pick of his own — with Elks defensive back Darrius Bratton snatching the team’s 10th interception over the last three games.
The Bombers scored on their opening drive of the second half, punctuated by an 11-yard touchdown from Collaros to Ontaria Wilson.
Ford responded with the razzle-dazzle he’s become known for in his short CFL career. On a flea-flicker from Rankin, Ford connected on a 26-yard touchdown strike to Geno Lewis. The ball was underthrown after Rankin pitched the ball back to the quarterback, but Lewis adjusted and was able to scamper into the end zone after beating two defenders to the ball.
Notes
Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan reached the 300-tackle mark for his CFL career. … The Elks' Leon O’Neal Jr. was ejected for rough play in the third quarter. … The Blue Bombers have won 10 in a row against the Elks.
Up next
This was the first time Winnipeg and Edmonton matched up this season, but they’ll meet again on Friday in the Manitoba capital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP needs to decide whether 4 million Canadians deserve dental care: minister
Procurement Minister and newly appointed Quebec lieutenant Jean-Yves Duclos is warning the NDP that the dental care program it helped put into place will be in jeopardy if it pulls its support from the governing Liberals.
2 suspended from U.S. college swim team after report of slur scratched onto student's body
At least two students at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have been suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body, officials said.
Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
BREAKING Calgary ends water restrictions, 'effective immediately'
The City of Calgary ended water restrictions for the city at a Sunday morning update.
Myths busted and lessons learned: John Vennavally-Rao on his surgery to reverse his ostomy
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares his story of what it was like to have an ostomy bag as part of his health-care battle. 'I’m grateful for what it did to extend my life,' he writes in a personal column for CTVNews.ca.
'Hubris and greed': Takeaways from the first week of U.S. Coast Guard inquiry into the Titan submersible disaster
More than a year after the Titan submersible imploded, killing all five voyagers on board, the story of the ill-fated expedition to the Titanic has taken the form of a modern-day Greek tragedy overflowing with mortal pride and heedlessness.
What is the U.S. Electoral College? America's path to the presidency, explained
In less than two months, Americans will go to the polls to choose their next president. But the process that translates those millions of votes into one seat in the Oval Office is much more complicated than a straight tally.
Trump's goal of mass deportations fell short. But he has new plans for a second term
Donald Trump has long pledged to deport millions of people, but he's bringing more specifics to his current bid for the White House: invoking wartime powers, relying on like-minded governors and using the military.
The number of rhinos is slightly up but poaching has increased too
The rhino population across the world has increased slightly but so have the killings, mostly in South Africa, as poaching fed by huge demand for rhino horns remains a top threat, conservationists said in a new report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary ends water restrictions, 'effective immediately'
The City of Calgary ended water restrictions for the city at a Sunday morning update.
-
'It's the new bowling': Calgary couple find their 'Zen' through axe throwing, compete in world championships
Nick Kolomyja reckons axe throwing may have saved his life.
-
Calgary fire crews put down blaze, rescue cat in southwest fire early Sunday
Calgary fire crews were busy early Sunday dealing with a fire, a missing cat and a vehicle that drove into the side of a garage.
Lethbridge
-
Volunteers brave cold and rain to pull the bus in fundraiser for United Way of Lethbridge
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
-
Cool, wet weather allows Lethbridge County to rescind fire restrictions
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
-
Hurricanes overcome absence of 4 regulars to defeat Oil Kings 3-1 in season opening victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
Saskatoon
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
RCMP investigating after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man’s body was found on Sweetgrass First Nation.
-
Saskatoon Track N' Trail celebrates 50 years
Motors were roaring, and tires were spinning as Saskatoon's biggest names in motocross gathered together for the 50-year anniversary of the club's founding on Saturday.
Regina
-
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighborhood.
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
Vancouver
-
New seats redrew B.C. legislature's floor plan. They bring political calculations too
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats and the B.C. Conservatives are set to take their election tours to Metro Vancouver cities today as the campaign enters its second day.
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats and the B.C. Conservatives are set to take their election tours to Metro Vancouver cities today as the campaign enters its second day.
-
Nanaimo man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP
A man who was found dead behind a curling rink in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed.
-
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Toronto
-
Scarborough shooting leaves one person dead
One person has died following a shooting in Scarborough late last night.
-
Toronto man and daughter lose $18K in bank card fraud: police
Toronto police have arrested three people and they are looking for two others in connection with an alleged fraud that saw a man and his daughter bilked out of more than $18,000.
-
Man dies in hospital after 8-car pileup in Milton
A man who was critically injured in an eight-vehicle pileup in Milton Friday has died of his injuries in hospital.
Montreal
-
Scooter rider seriously injured overnight in Sherbrooke
A 54-year-old man was found unconscious on the ground with his electric scooter in Sherbrooke, Estrie, at 2:50 a.m. from Saturday to Sunday, according to the Sherbrooke Police.
-
Cirque Eloize faces millions in Losses after water main break
Last month’s massive water main break in Montreal’s Ville Marie borough has left the company Cirque Eloize reeling, with nearly 10,000 items from their storage facility destroyed.
-
City of Montreal, insurers question future of basement apartments after floods
Pasquale Monaco says he’s debating whether to keep renting out the two-bedroom basement apartment of the Montreal building he owns after it was flooded — again — in August, when the remnants of tropical storm Debby sent four feet of water rushing into the space.
Atlantic
-
The Celtic Colours International Festival returns to Cape Breton, N.S., this October with 9 days of events
The Celtic Colours International Festival will return to Cape Breton, N.S., for nine days from Oct. 11 to 19, with hundreds of events and performances scheduled to take place in communities around the island.
-
Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
-
Missing man found deceased in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday in Annapolis District, N.S., has been found deceased.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
-
New park honours Indigenous community leader
People living in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood have a new park to call their own. On Saturday, the community celebrated the grand opening of Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park on Lizzie Street.
Ottawa
-
OPP looking to speak with passenger in recovered stolen vehicle in Kanata
Police are looking to speak with a female who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was recovered early Saturday morning in Kanata.
-
Body found in Ottawa River where kayaker went missing: OPP
A body has been found in the vicinity where a woman went missing on the Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont. while kayaking Tuesday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Senators' owner reacts to deal over new arena at LeBreton Flats
It's been one year since Michael Andlauer took over ownership of the Ottawa Senators and on Saturday, he spoke for the first time about the tentative deal for a new arena at LeBreton Flats.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashed into police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
-
NDP needs to decide whether 4 million Canadians deserve dental care: minister
Procurement Minister and newly appointed Quebec lieutenant Jean-Yves Duclos is warning the NDP that the dental care program it helped put into place will be in jeopardy if it pulls its support from the governing Liberals.
-
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
Barrie
-
One person dead in Caledon crash
One person is dead after a crash in Caledon on Sunday.
-
Skateboarders celebrate Skate Park’s 25th anniversary in Barrie
The Barrie Skateboard Association (BSA) hosted a unique competition at the City's Skate Park on Saturday to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which showcased the park's importance and the growth of skateboarding in the region.
-
Suspect arrested in alleged Highlands assault
Police located and arrested a male suspect Saturday evening in relation to an alleged assault incident that occurred earlier this week in Gooderham.
Kitchener
-
Suspected funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont.
Brantford, Ont. residents were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday evening as a suspected funnel cloud appeared in the skies above the city.
-
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
London
-
video
video World famous hockey podcasters draw huge crowd in downtown London
The most popular hockey podcasters on the planet brought some major attention to the Forest City this weekend with the annual Chiclets Cup.
-
Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified
The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the driver’s identity.
-
OPP investigating serious single vehicle collision near Seaforth
Huron County OPP are investigating a serious single vehicle collision that took place west of Seaforth.
Windsor
-
Firefighters respond to early morning blaze in Windsor
Windsor firefighters had an early start to the day as a fire broke out in the 1500 block of Pellissier Street in the city.
-
video
video Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the Uncommon Festival
The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is living up to its name with the addition of a drone light show — a first for Essex County.
-
Chatham man charged with assaulting police officer: Police
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man following an incident on Saturday.