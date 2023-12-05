P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.
The singer-songwriter will take the stage at Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 31 ahead of two concert dates in Vancouver the following week, producer Live Nation announced Tuesday.
The 17-city "Summer Carnival Tour" kicks off Aug. 10.
Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp will perform throughout the tour.
Edmonton and Vancouver are the only Canadian dates on the schedule.
P!nk released her ninth studio album and toured Europe and North America in 2023.
VIP tickets go on sale on Dec. 7 and to the general public on Dec. 11.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was answering a question about homelessness in the city when she suddenly stopped talking for several seconds before sinking to the floor.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Israel strikes in and around Gaza's second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war
Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza's second-largest city Tuesday, sending ambulances and private cars racing into a local hospital carrying people wounded in a bloody new phase of the war.
Did you use virtual care instead of going to the doctor? We want to hear from you
The pandemic shook up how we live, work and receive health care. Once uncommon, use of virtual care services rose substantially when people were locked down during the early COVID-19 surges.
Texas man sentenced to 14 years for exploiting eastern Ontario child he met in online video game
A 35-year-old man from Texas has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for luring a minor from the city of Quinte West, Ont.
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
Calgary
-
Calgary apartment stabbing leaves security guard with serious injuries
A woman is facing several charges following a stabbing attack inside a downtown Calgary apartment building that left a security guard with serious injuries.
-
Fire tears through decommissioned Calgary school
A fire broke out in a decommissioned school in southwest Calgary Monday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary to hit 15 C Tuesday, winter weather warnings issued throughout parts of B.C.
An atmospheric river – also known as a “Pineapple Express” is feeding warm, steady moisture in to southern British Columbia. which translates into unusually warm weather for southern Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
-
Parole revoked for man who brutally killed woman in Saskatoon
A man who brutally killed a Saskatoon woman more than 20 years ago has had his day parole revoked.
Regina
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
-
RM of Edenwold says no to proposed compost facility, citing water safety
The Rural Municipality (RM) of Edenwold has put an end to the construction of a compost facility that was set to serve the City of Regina's composting program.
-
Four arrested, 2 at large in Moose Jaw robbery, confinement case, police say
Moose Jaw police say two people remain at large while four others have been arrested and charged in a robbery, extortion and confinement case at a trailer court on Nov. 28.
Atlantic
-
Man charged in connection with woman’s homicide in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
Report on metal recycling facility fire in Saint John released
A final report from the task force examining a massive fire at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) scrapyard in Saint John, N.B., was released Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
-
Greater Toronto home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
Greater Toronto home sales fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted.
-
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
A coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail is watching a video of an inmate who says he witnessed the man's violent struggle with correctional officers.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was answering a question about homelessness in the city when she suddenly stopped talking for several seconds before sinking to the floor.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Hydro-Quebec can't say when service will be restored after major snowfall
More than 27,000 homes are still without electricity after Quebec experienced its first major snowfall of the season.
Ottawa
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
O-Train disruption causes headaches for commuters Tuesday morning
A stopped eastbound O-Train created significant delays for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
Kitchener
-
Mobile homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem -- there's not enough park space available.
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Decision on proposal to demolish Kitchener’s Rainbow Row delayed until January
A group of Kitchener residents held a rally Monday in the hopes of saving their homes, but they’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out council’s decision.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on James Bay coast winter road
A 51-year-old from the James Bay coast in northern Ontario was killed in a snowmobile crash on the winter road between Fort Albany and Moosonee on Sunday night, police say.
-
Laurentian University appoints new president, vice-chancellor
Following the resignation of former Laurentian University President Robert Haché more than a year ago, the Sudbury institution is announcing its new permanent leadership.
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Manitoba RCMP seizes millions in drug and money laundering investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to release information on a drug and money laundering investigation that led to the seizure of millions of dollars.
-
Suspect in Winnipeg quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.
Vancouver
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
-
Rain, wind pummel B.C. coast as atmospheric river makes landfall
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
Vancouver Island
-
Rain, wind pummel B.C. coast as atmospheric river makes landfall
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
B.C. city prepares to stickhandle removal of world's largest hockey stick
Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley Regional District wants to know who is willing to take a shot at owning the world's largest hockey stick.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.