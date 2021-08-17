EDMONTON -- Experts are encouraging people who have experienced weight gain during the pandemic to love themselves again, at whatever size they are.

“It’s been extremely stressful, and we should have some signs of stress during a global crisis,” said Tara Boothby, a registered psychologist. “It’s just a normal reaction and gaining weight is just one of those symptoms that somebody could have.”

She added the pandemic has impacted people’s adrenal abilities, which can result in a slower metabolism.

“We were soothing our emotional anguish by eating,” said Boothby. “Men and women, anybody that has gained weight during COVID has noticed it, and it’s a hardship.

“The difficulty with body positivity is that we have expectations for ourselves and if we are not sitting in the body that we’re comfortable with, it’s really hard to adopt an attitude of body positivity.”

As people prepare to go back to the office, they might be surprised by the fact that the clothes they have don’t fit anymore, according to a local fashion writer.

“Emotionally I do not look the same I did a year and a half ago, why would I expect my body to look the same physically? What an unfair expectation to put on myself,” said Marielle Terhart, a local fashion writer and photographer who has written for Vogue.

“Be gentle with your body and gentle with yourself as you go through the process of getting clothing again.”

The process of people coming to terms with the weight they might have gained is important and can take different forms, according to Boothby.

“People can feel really good about themselves when they’ve embraced the weight that they are,” said Boothby. “If I don’t feel good at the weight that I’m at, then… I should figure out, what do I want to do about this so that I’m comfortable in my own skin.

“When we think of… loving ourselves through this difficult time, it’s OK to buy clothing that is a bit looser so you can feel good about what you’re wearing.”

Terhart, who focuses on size inclusion in her work, wants people to examine their priorities when they think about how to deal with their changed bodies.

“You are not a better person if you are a smaller size,” said Terhart. “Is losing weight the most important thing I need to be doing, is radically changing my body, sometimes when my body doesn’t even want to be a smaller size, necessary?

“Making people understand that this is a universal experience and not a personal failure is so important.”

For people who are looking to get into healthier habits, Boothby suggests finding a “positive accountability partner,” and to remember that the pandemic stress isn’t over yet.

“Finding a balanced approach that is measurable and manageable for you, what can you do, sizable goals,” said Boothby.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Touria Izri