Papal motorcade will close down QEII on Sunday

Rolling road closures along a section of the QEII highway will begin Sunday, July 24, for the arrival of the Pope.

The QEII northbound between the Edmonton International Airport and the City of Edmonton limits will be closed before and after the Pope’s arrival and travel to Edmonton, starting around noon on Sunday.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place in and around Edmonton until after the Pope’s departure on July 27. Travellers should expect delays and should plan ahead and consider alternate routes if possible.

Updates and current information on the papal travel schedule will be available by calling 511 in Alberta or by visiting 511.alberta.ca.

Highway closures will also be posted along the route.https://511.alberta.ca/