Paper transit fares will soon be a thing of the past on Edmonton transit

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) is preparing for the next phase of its Arc implementation which includes phasing out the use of paper fare products.

Starting Nov. 9, paper products for monthly passes, 10-ticket packs and family/day passes will no longer be sold.

Pre-purchased tickets with a Dec. 31, 2023 expiry date as well as family/day passes with a 2024 expiry date will still be accepted until the end of 2025.

ETS said cash fares and paper transfers will continue to be accepted moving forward.

Transit users who buy monthly passes will have to switch to Arc Card, the regional electronic payment system starting Dec. 1.

ETS first started rolling out the new payment card in November 2022 and will offer drop-in sessions to support anyone who still needs help getting started with Arc.

The final phase of the Arc system is expected to roll out in 2025 allowing people to tap on and off transit using a mobile phone, credit or debit cards.