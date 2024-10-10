Camrose casino gets go ahead for south Edmonton relocation

A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.

The Camrose Resort Casino has been given the green light to relocate to 420 Parsons Road.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis announced the decision on Thursday, saying the relocation will support businesses, create jobs and have "minimal" impact on charities supported by Edmonton casinos.

"AGLC has a key responsibility to be a direct contributor to provincial revenue," AGLC said in a press release. "This relocation will result in significant additional revenue for the Government of Alberta which in turn contributes to the foundational services that Albertans rely on."

The casino's first application was denied in November 2022. A new application, with some modifications, was accepted in January.

The 88,000-square-foot facility is expected to take between 19 and 24 months for construction. It will house 498 slot machines, 25 games tables and eight poker tables.

AGLC expects it to generate around $19 million in new gaming revenue from the Edmonton market.

Area residents have raised concerns during both applications, believing the casino will worsen traffic congestion on Parsons Road.

The Camrose casino will maintain its rural licence, meaning charitable earnings will go to charities in the Camrose and St. Albert casino regions.

In August, Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) encouraged members to support the application, citing a significant increase in revenue for rural charities.

According to RMA, the current Camrose location brings in the least revenue among charitable casinos in Alberta.

Around the same time, Edmonton city council drafted a letter to formally oppose the move over potential impacts to local earnings.

Both Edmonton city council and RMA have called on the province to review the charitable gaming model to decrease inequities. AGLC said a review into the model has been underway since 2021.

The Camrose Casino declined to speak with CTV News Edmonton.