Parks named for Edmonton's Julie Rohr, Karen Leibovici

The city's naming committee has named two parks after local women who are known as community-minded leaders.

The names Julie Rohr Park and Karen Leibovici Park were announced on Thursday.

Prior to her death in September 2021 from cancer, Julie Rohr was an active member of the Laurier Heights community.

She worked on fundraising projects such as the Nepal Children's Fund and the Women's Healing Project, which supports survivors of domestic violence.

She and her son sold artwork to raise $13,000 for a mother and daughter both fighting cancer.

She also helped bring a Syrian refugee family to Edmonton in 2018.

During her illness she received messages of support from Ryan Reynolds, Eugene and Dan Levy, Colin Mochrie, Chantal Kreviazuk, and Peter Mansbrige.

“Julie, despite a terminal prognosis, lived an intentional, full life, and spread joy to those around her. She consistently demonstrated how to live a life of courage, volunteerism, equality, dedication to service, and resiliency," said her husband David Schoor in a news release. "Julie's approach to life inspired thousands, and she posthumously continues to inspire more."

Julie Rohr Park is located at 140 Street and 78 Avenue in Laurier Heights.

Karen Leibovici served four terms on Edmonton city council and as an MLA for Edmonton-Meadowlark.

The city says she was instrumental in leading a variety of initiatives, including the Affordable Housing Strategy and the 10-year Plan to End Homelessness.

She was involved in the creation of City Hall School and the establishment of Big Island Provincial Park.

She has been involved with a number of non-profit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Concordia University, and Events Edmonton.

"Karen Leibovici's life and career have been motivated by a strong sense of social justice, the determination to do what is right and the heart to champion what needs to be done to build a better community," said her son Adam Zepp, who nominated her for the park recognition. "She continues to look forward to serving and making Edmonton, Alberta and Canada a better place."

Karen Leibovici Park is in the Edgemont Neighbourhood on the corner of East Gate and Edgemont Road.