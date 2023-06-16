Part of Henday, Whitemud closed due to 'extensive damage' after Friday crash

Part of the Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton has been closed due to structural damage.

A semi-tractor trailer carrying an excavator hit the Whitemud overpass bridge Friday morning, causing what police said was "extensive damage."

The excavator remained in place Saturday, with no time frame given by police on when it would be removed.

Due to structural damage, the northbound Anthony Henday Drive ramp to westbound Whitemud Drive remained closed, as well as the eastbound Whitemud overpass.

Anthony Henday Drive southbound to eastbound Whitemud Drive was also closed.

A Edmonton Police Service representative said significant repairs are needed but did not offer a timeline. It is not known if the current closure will be in place for the duration of repairs.

The driver was not injured.