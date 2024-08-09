EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Part of Winterburn Road closed after serious crash: police

    Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
    Share

    A west Edmonton road is "completely shut down" after a serious crash, Edmonton police said Friday morning.

    Winterburn Road's southbound lanes are closed from Yellowhead Trail to 112 Avenue where police are investigating the collision.

    Drivers are asked to take other roads.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News