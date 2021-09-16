Passenger falls off e-scooter, gets hit by car on High Level Bridge

EDMONTON -

An e-scooter rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the High Level Bridge.

Police responded to a crash in the south lanes of the High Level Bridge at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman and a female passenger of an unknown age were riding an e-scooter south along the west sidewalk at the south end of the bridge.

Police say when the driver of the scooter made a quick turn, the passenger fell off the scooter and onto the curb lane of southbound traffic where she was hit by a car.

Paramedics treated and took the female passenger to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say she was not wearing a helmet.

Major Collision Investigation Section is in charge of the investigation.

Excessive speed and impairment are not factors in the crash, said EPS.