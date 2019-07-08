

Some Swoop Airlines passengers were grounded at the Edmonton International Airport on Sunday night after a number of flight cancellations.

Swoop posted on its website that seven flights had been cancelled; four of those affected the Edmonton airport.

Sunday flight cancellations:

Edmonton to Winnipeg

Edmonton to Hamilton

Halifax to Hamilton

Hamilton to Edmonton

Hamilton to Edmonton

Hamilton to Halifax

Winnipeg to Hamilton

The airline tells CTV it's due to unscheduled maintenance.

The company sent CTV a statement saying “Safety is our number one priority and we sincerely apologize to travellers for the interruption in their plans."

One of the passengers CTV News spoke with said her flight from Edmonton to Winnipeg was delayed three times before it was cancelled altogether.

“They told us we could cancel or if we waited they would give us a hotel voucher and $30 a day in food vouchers at the airport,” said passenger Daryl Koly. “They said if you book with another airline and you cancel it that they might reimburse you if you send a receipt to them , but now that we booked with a new airline we have to pay for that again and pay for a hotel because I’m not sitting in an airport for two days.”

Five other flights are cancelled across the country on Monday, including a flight from Edmonton to Hamilton.

Monday flight cancellations: