EDMONTON -- Canadian country music star Paul Brandt is spreading some holiday cheer in Edmonton this week and raising money for a cause close to his heart.

Brandt is performing three concerts with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

"For me, it's special because of the intimacy of playing here at the Winspear," Brandt told CTV News Edmonton. "It's going to be just a wonderful time of just sharing with everybody, with the audience and celebrating together."

The performances are raising money for #NotInMyCity, a movement Brandt created after learning about human trafficking.

"With knowledge comes responsibility," he said. "I met a little girl who was five years old in southeast Asia about 15 years ago who was being trafficked six to eight times a night and it changed my life. And it made me feel like I had to do something."

The organization launched in July 2017 and is focused on creating awareness and advocating for an end to sexual exploitation and trafficking.

"The youngest victim I've met in Alberta was only seven. This is happening in our own backyards and it's time for us to wake up to this issue and to do something about it," Brandt said.

$10 from every ticket sold will go to the #NotInMyCity campaign.

The performances continue on Dec. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.