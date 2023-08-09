Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Leduc

Only one northbound lane on Highway 2 in Leduc was open early Wednesday morning because of a fatal crash.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle about one kilometre north of 50 Avenue, according to RCMP.

The man died from his injuries, police confirmed later in the morning.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, something on the ground had been covered by a sheet. Shoes lay on the ground not far away. A red Ram 1500 with damage to its front end was parked nearby.

The involved driver stayed at the scene, police confirmed.

"Although early in the investigation, driver impairment is not believed to be a factor," RCMP said.

A collision reconstructionist was called in.

The area was reopened around 10 a.m.