    • Pedestrian hit by impaired driver in downtown Edmonton: police

    Jasper Avenue and 109 Street on Dec. 22, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Jasper Avenue and 109 Street on Dec. 22, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    A pedestrian is in hospital in serious condition after police say he was hit by an impaired driver.

    Emergency crews were called to 109 Street and Jasper Avenue at 12:35 a.m. on Friday after a Toyota Matrix driven by a 61-year-old man hit a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

    Police say the 49-year-old pedestrian was thrown "a distance." He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Impaired driving charges are pending against the driver of the car and police say speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

