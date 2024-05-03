Pedestrian killed after being hit on Highway 642 Thursday: RCMP

A woman was killed after being hit by a truck on Highway 642 Thursday evening on Alexander First Nation.

Around 10:16 p.m., RCMP were called to Highway 642 between Range Road 271 and 272 where a pickup truck had hit the woman.

The woman, a 31-year-old resident of Alexander First Nation, died on scene.

The people in the pickup truck stayed at the scene and were not hurt, according to police.

"Although early in the investigation, RCMP have ruled out driver impairment as a factor," according to the release.