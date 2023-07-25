Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
The RCMP were at the scene of the crash, on Highway 881 between Range Road 133 and Lakeland Drive, just after midnight on Tuesday.
Traffic was being rerouted and drivers were asked to find different roads.
The crash is under investigation.
Lac La Biche is about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furore over the hard-right government's ratification of the first part of a judicial overhaul that critics fear endangers independence of the courts.
China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang and replaces him with his predecessor, Wang Yi
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Figures from an aviation data firm show Canada's two biggest airlines see a far higher proportion of their flights delayed compared with many of their peers abroad.
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department warns of heat-related dangers
Saskatoon is getting a sizzling hot start to the week and keeping safe in this heat has become a top priority.
Regina
-
Investment, commodity production expected to keep Sask. near top of provincial growth table, report says
Despite uncertain economic times, commodity production and investment-led gains are expected to keep Saskatchewan at or near the top of the provincial growth table in the immediate future, an economic report says.
-
'Make sure we all stay safe': Regina residents look for ways to cope during extreme heat
Saskatchewan's latest wave of extreme heat has residents in Regina seeking air conditioned comfort. However, those working and living outdoors are looking for ways to cope.
-
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
-
Missing swimmer found, another still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing swimmer has been found and taken to hospital after a search was conducted in a Colchester County, N.S., river.
-
Climate change: Correlation between wildfires, flooding in Nova Scotia
The fingerprints of climate change are all over the supercharged weather witnessed this year in Nova Scotia -- and the rest of the country -- from raging wildfires to devastating flooding.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
-
Man dies after overnight shooting in Brampton
A man has died following an overnight call for dangerous weapons in west Brampton.
-
Scarborough RT derailment sparks questions about safety
A transit advocacy organization is speaking out and demanding answers after a train on the Scarborough RT separated and derailed Monday evening injuring several passengers in the process.
Montreal
-
Montreal puts Cote-St-Paul heritage building up for sale for $1
A heritage building in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood that has sat vacant for over a decade is up for sale for $1—but there's a catch.
-
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
-
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa holding more public consultation on Lansdowne 2.0
The city of Ottawa says it is hosting more public consultation about the revitalization project at Lansdowne Park, dubbed Lansdowne 2.0.
-
Misty, foggy morning expected to change to hot and humid day in Ottawa
Misty morning expected to change to hot and humid day in Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police still scoping out locations for ByWard Market setup
Ottawa police are still looking for the ideal location for a police hub in the ByWard Market, but an ideal location has yet to be found.
Kitchener
-
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
-
Portion of Trussler Road reopens following train derailment
A section of Trussler Road has reopened near Ayr following a CP Rail (CPKC) train derailment on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
-
Highway 17 closed between Wawa, White River due to transport crash
Highway 17 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions from Wawa to White River due to a tractor-trailer collision, 511 Ontario says.
-
Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school
New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
Winnipeg
-
'I keep getting bumped': Manitoba woman left waiting a week for surgery with broken leg
A Manitoba woman has been waiting for a week with a broken leg, waiting for surgery that remains out of reach, with no end in sight.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night
Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
'They can't wait to get here': Thousands expected for 2023 World Police and Fire Games, boosting Winnipeg's economy
The start of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games is just days away, and the event is expected to bring thousands of people to Winnipeg, which could be a big boost for the local economy.
Vancouver
-
'This is a very serious issue': Growing concerns over illegal Airbnb listings flooding the Vancouver market
City Councillor Lenny Zhou says he's working with staff to figure out just how many illegal short-term rental units are operating in Vancouver.
-
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
-
Bike thefts on the rise in Victoria, police warn
Victoria is a biking city, and with the recent rise in the popularity of e-bikes, more seem to be jumping onto the healthy pastime. What is also on the rise in the city is bike theft.
-
Victoria woman killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington
A 33-year-old Victoria woman is dead after a rollover ATV crash on Mount Washington. First responders were called to a trail near Nordic Drive and the Strathcona Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.