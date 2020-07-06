EDMONTON -- A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit on a crosswalk on 124 Street, Edmonton police said.

The pedestrian was hit on a newly-installed crosswalk between 112 and 114 Avenue at around 11 a.m.

They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It's unclear is the crosswalk lights were on at the time of the crash. The EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit is on scene.

The road is closed on both directions but is expected to reopen soon.