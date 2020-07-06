Advertisement
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on 124 Street: EPS
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 12:40PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 6, 2020 1:35PM MDT
The EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit is at the scene of a serious crash on 124 Street on Monday, July 6, 2020. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit on a crosswalk on 124 Street, Edmonton police said.
The pedestrian was hit on a newly-installed crosswalk between 112 and 114 Avenue at around 11 a.m.
They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
It's unclear is the crosswalk lights were on at the time of the crash. The EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit is on scene.
The road is closed on both directions but is expected to reopen soon.