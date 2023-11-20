Person wearing face paint involved in eastern Alberta break-and-enter: RCMP

The Cold Lake Transfer Station was heavily damaged during a break and enter in October, RCMP said.

The people involved got into the building through the landfill tower overnight on Oct. 30.

On Monday, police released a photo of a suspect wearing face paint.

Anyone with information about the person or the break-and-enter is asked to call RCMP at 780-594-3302.

Cold Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.