EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Person wearing face paint involved in eastern Alberta break-and-enter: RCMP

    RCMP in Alberta say this person was involved in a break-and-enter in Cold Lake on Oct. 30, 2023. (Supplied) RCMP in Alberta say this person was involved in a break-and-enter in Cold Lake on Oct. 30, 2023. (Supplied)

    The Cold Lake Transfer Station was heavily damaged during a break and enter in October, RCMP said.

    The people involved got into the building through the landfill tower overnight on Oct. 30.

    On Monday, police released a photo of a suspect wearing face paint.

    Anyone with information about the person or the break-and-enter is asked to call RCMP at 780-594-3302.

    Cold Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News