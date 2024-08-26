Personal information of 1 million Park'N Fly customers accessed during data breach

The personal information of about one million Park'N Fly customers was accessed during a data breach last month.

The company confirms a third party accessed its network through unauthorized remote VPN access between July 11 and July 13.

When the hack was detected the company said its information technology team and a cyber security partner launched an investigation to find out what information was accessed.

According to the company, the information compromised could include basic customer information such as names, email and mailing addresses as well as Aeroplan and CAA numbers.

Park'N Fly said it "can confirm with certainty" that payment information was not compromised as it does not store customer credit cards or passwords on its servers.

"While we deeply regret any concern this incident may have caused, we want to reassure our valued customers and partners that we are taking all necessary steps to safeguard their information," said Carlo Marrello, Park'N Fly Canada's CEO.

"We remain committed to transparency and will continue to prioritize the integrity of our systems as we navigate this situation," he added.

Affected customers and stakeholders have been contacted through email.

Park'N Fly operates in seven Canadian cities, including a lot east of the Edmonton International Airport.