Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side

Milo the cat is expected to make a full recovery after being shot with an arrow in northeast Edmonton. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Milo the cat is expected to make a full recovery after being shot with an arrow in northeast Edmonton. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island