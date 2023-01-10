Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
Amy Collins lives in the Hollick Kenyon area of northeast Edmonton and said Milo went missing New Year's Eve. To her family's delight, he returned Sunday – though his condition left her shocked.
"My daughter answered the door. She was excited Milo was back, and he walked into the house with an arrow through his lower body," Collins said on Tuesday.
"I didn't even know what to do. I was pretty speechless."
Collins said the arrow was loose and the skin around the wound looked stretched. Milo was hitting it on things, and she decided to take it out before they went to the veterinary clinic.
"It didn't take much, it just fell out," she added.
Police are investigating after Milo, a two-year-old black cat, was shot with an arrow in northeast Edmonton. (Source: Amy Collins)Milo was taken to the Pulse Veterinary Specialists in Sherwood Park for treatment for the wound, as well as fever and dehydration. He's expected to make a full recovery.
Lisa Thompson, a veterinarian at the clinic, said Milo is fortunate to have survived the attack and the arrow, which hit him just below the spine and didn't damage any major organs.
"Where his arrow went was just millimetres away from large vessels, from his vertebrae. He got very, very lucky," Thompson said Tuesday.
The clinic has seen other animals with similar injuries, Thomspon said, but Milo's case is surprising given how long he survived outdoors with an arrow stuck in his torso.
"This wasn't something that he immediately had this happen and then the family could bring him in," she added. "He was kind of on his own, at least for a bit.
"So he's a remarkable little guy to do that."Dr. Lisa Thompson points to where an arrow was shot through two-year-old cat, Milo. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
On Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service said the case is under investigation by the Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit (SCIU). Anyone with information on Milo's shooting is being asked to contact investigators.
EPS will hold a media availability about the investigation on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Collins posted a warning to other area pet owners and said the attack on Milo was not the first time that an animal had been intentionally harmed in the area.
"It's pretty scary that somebody around the neighbourhood is doing something like this," Collins said.
In October, a cat was stomped to death by five teenage boys in the nearby neighbourhood of Evansdale. Police say there is nothing at this time to suggest the two cat investigations are related.
Anyone with information about the attack on Milo can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Haze over Edmonton to last a few more days: Environment Canada forecast
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
opinion | Richard Berthelsen: How will Buckingham Palace respond to Prince Harry?
For the Royal Family, actions invariably speak louder than words. The last thing the King wishes is to become involved in a soap opera that is playing out as if it were a reality TV show, writes CTV's royal commentator Richard Berthelsen in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Danielle Smith responds to questions on health care, Sovereignty Act and Alberta's energy future
In a move she said was reminiscent of former premier Ralph Klein, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith got behind a podium to answer questions from the media on Tuesday.
-
Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika Nation
Gleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
Saskatoon police issue warning after $100K stolen in grandparent scam
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking for a suspect after multiple reports of a family or grandparent emergency scam leading to around $100,000 in stolen cash.
Regina
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia ER death prompts debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
Toronto
-
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
-
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
-
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Montreal
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Quebec told Longueuil police to disregard court order on racial profiling, says anti-racism group
An anti-racism group says it has copies of email exchanges to support its claims that Quebec told the City of Longueuil to disregard a court order on racial profiling.
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
Ottawa
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
-
Ottawa students charged with hate crimes after antisemitic incident
Two students are facing hate crime charges after an antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school last month.
-
Downtown Ottawa residents cite human rights violations in push to eliminate trucking corridor
Residents of downtown Ottawa are once again calling for the elimination of a major trucking corridor, citing concerns about air pollution and its impact on public health.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
'Just glad I got to keep my finger': Kitchener jeweller helps woman after wedding ring injury
A Kitchener jeweller came to the rescue after a woman said she she fell and her wedding rings dug into her finger, cutting off circulation.
-
Meet the Guelph mother-daughter duo knitting hundreds of hats for newborns
A mother-daughter duo are working together on a special labour of love.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Drag Storytime protest not deterring Sault allies
It's been a busy few days for organizers of a 'Drag Storytime' in Sault Ste. Marie after learning someone was planning to protest the event this weekend at one of the library branches.
-
One killed in Hwy. 11 crash Tuesday near Kirkland Lake
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug
Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeks
A North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Manitoba man allegedly ingested drugs to smuggle into prison: RCMP
Mounties say a Manitoba man is in custody after he allegedly ingested a balloon filled with methamphetamine with the purpose of smuggling the drugs into a prison.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three people found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week are being remembered as a loving family who ran a tutoring business together.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
'Shocking but justified': B.C. Mountie who punched man during caught-on-camera arrest acquitted of assault
A B.C. Mountie who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest has been acquitted of assault, with the judge ruling the officer's use of force was "shocking but justified."
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from royal family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
-
Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
-
Alberta man wanted for sexual assault arrested in Victoria
An Alberta man who was wanted on a range of warrants was arrested by Victoria police on New Year's Day.