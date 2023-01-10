Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side

An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.

Amy Collins lives in the Hollick Kenyon area of northeast Edmonton and said Milo went missing New Year's Eve. To her family's delight, he returned Sunday – though his condition left her shocked.

"My daughter answered the door. She was excited Milo was back, and he walked into the house with an arrow through his lower body," Collins said on Tuesday.

"I didn't even know what to do. I was pretty speechless."

Collins said the arrow was loose and the skin around the wound looked stretched. Milo was hitting it on things, and she decided to take it out before they went to the veterinary clinic.

"It didn't take much, it just fell out," she added.

Police are investigating after Milo, a two-year-old black cat, was shot with an arrow in northeast Edmonton. (Source: Amy Collins)Milo was taken to the Pulse Veterinary Specialists in Sherwood Park for treatment for the wound, as well as fever and dehydration. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Lisa Thompson, a veterinarian at the clinic, said Milo is fortunate to have survived the attack and the arrow, which hit him just below the spine and didn't damage any major organs.

"Where his arrow went was just millimetres away from large vessels, from his vertebrae. He got very, very lucky," Thompson said Tuesday.

The clinic has seen other animals with similar injuries, Thomspon said, but Milo's case is surprising given how long he survived outdoors with an arrow stuck in his torso.

"This wasn't something that he immediately had this happen and then the family could bring him in," she added. "He was kind of on his own, at least for a bit.

"So he's a remarkable little guy to do that." Dr. Lisa Thompson points to where an arrow was shot through two-year-old cat, Milo. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service said the case is under investigation by the Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit (SCIU). Anyone with information on Milo's shooting is being asked to contact investigators.

EPS will hold a media availability about the investigation on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Collins posted a warning to other area pet owners and said the attack on Milo was not the first time that an animal had been intentionally harmed in the area.

"It's pretty scary that somebody around the neighbourhood is doing something like this," Collins said.

In October, a cat was stomped to death by five teenage boys in the nearby neighbourhood of Evansdale. Police say there is nothing at this time to suggest the two cat investigations are related.

Anyone with information about the attack on Milo can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton