Police say a pickup, believed to be the same one involved in a drive-by shooting over the weekend, was found burned on Tuesday.

Officers located the burnt truck at 64 Street and 176 Avenue on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the truck matches the surveillance video of a grey Ford F250 leaving the scene of a shooting on 124 Street on Sunday.

A 37-year-old woman told CTV News Edmonton she, her husband, and her two-year-old son were shot at as they were going to a restaurant in the area for lunch.

The woman's husband was shot in the foot, and is recovering.

She and her son were not injured.

Anyone with information about the truck or its occupants is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.