Alberta Health Services has ordered Hyatt Place to clean up the pigeon infestation found in a recent inspection.The hotel opened less than two years ago in The Quarters.

AHS conducted the health inspection at the hotel on 9576 Jasper Avenue on August 24 and found pigeon contamination and water leaks.

Pigeons and pigeon feces were found in nine separate HVAC roof top units in a semi-enclosed area, according to the inspection report.

Evidence of water damage was located on ceiling tiles, walls throughout lower level hallways only accessible to staff, walls and floors in the parkade storage rooms and in a portion of the north public stairwell.

Inspectors also found the heating and ventilation system did not appear to work properly, and that the carbon monoxide detectors in the parkade did not appear to be calibrated.

AHS ordered the hotel to hire a cleaning contractor and pest control company to get rid of the pigeons and feces. The hotel must also address the water infiltrations.

The names of the companies hired must be provided to AHS by Tuesday and cleaning has to start by August 31.