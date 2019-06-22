All four people on board a plane that made an emergency landing in Red Deer on Saturday are uninjured, officials say.

The plane made the landing just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the plane had an issue with its landing gear, and so the craft landed with the gear unextended.

According to Red Deer Regional Airport CEO, Graham Ingham, two pilots and two other people on board walked away without any injuries.

The plane, an Electra model, is owned by Air Spray, an aerial wildfire fighting company. The company has a hangar at the airport.