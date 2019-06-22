Plane makes emergency landing at Red Deer Regional Airport
A plane that was experiencing an issue with its landing gear made an emergency landing at the Red Deer Regional Airport on Saturday. (Courtesy: Red Deer Regional Airport)
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:15PM MDT
All four people on board a plane that made an emergency landing in Red Deer on Saturday are uninjured, officials say.
The plane made the landing just after 12:30 p.m.
Officials said the plane had an issue with its landing gear, and so the craft landed with the gear unextended.
According to Red Deer Regional Airport CEO, Graham Ingham, two pilots and two other people on board walked away without any injuries.
The plane, an Electra model, is owned by Air Spray, an aerial wildfire fighting company. The company has a hangar at the airport.