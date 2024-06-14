Advertisement
Police called to Edmonton high school after water gun mistaken for a firearm
Published Friday, June 14, 2024 11:13AM MDT
Several police vehicles were at WP Wagner School in Edmonton on June 14 after a water gun was mistaken for a firearm. (Source: @sweetleafshaun/Twitter)
Police were called to WP Wagner School in Edmonton on Friday after a passerby mistook a water gun for the real thing.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the school was having a water gun fight in the school yard to mark the last day of school.
A video posted to social media shows multiple police vehicles outside the school.
The students finished with their activity after police cleared the scene.