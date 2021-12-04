Police cruisers stuffed with food bank donations in Leduc
EDMONTON -
Residents of Leduc helped pack police cruisers full of non-perishable food donations to support those in need during the holiday season.
The third annual stuff-a-cruiser event — hosted by Leduc RCMP, peace officers, and Vintage Towing — collected donations to support the Leduc and District Food Bank.
"It has been phenomenal to see the support of the community," Cst. Cheri-Lee Smith told CTV News.
Next Saturday in Beaumont, another donation drive will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the local Sobeys.