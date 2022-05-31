Police getting new digital tool to assist with mental health calls

The province is equipping Alberta police officers with a digital tool which it says will help them respond to mental health crisis calls.

It’s called HealthIM, and it’s designed to help police officers assess the needs of a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

“When police are called to intervene, HealthIM will provide them with the tools and information they need to keep everyone safe and improves outcomes for those in crisis,” said Mike Ellis, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions in a written release. “Police must be an integral part of the recovery-oriented system of care we’re building and we’re supporting them to do so.”

Officers using HealthIM will have access to de-escalation techniques, a mental health risk screening tool, and the ability to communicate with health centres and community services. It will also provide access to any previously known police information about the person in crisis.

“Alberta’s government is focused on ensuring that police in Alberta have the support they need to keep communities safe while also being an integral part of a health-care response,” said Justice Minister Tyler Shandro. “The HealthIM system will ensure that police can peacefully de-escalate difficult situations and ensure that individuals receive appropriate care.”

Members of the Edmonton Police Service will be the first ones to test out the new technology starting in July. The province plans to expand it to other areas of the province over the next year.

“We are honoured to be the first police service in Alberta to utilize HealthIM’s mobile application to deliver an empathetic, evidence-based approach to emergency mental health crisis calls,” said Ron Anderson with the EPS. “HealthIM is an innovative approach for EPS to shape a safer city by using science from a health perspective to provide compassionate policing to citizens experiencing a mental health crisis.”

EPS says itsuse of HealthIM will continue to show their dedication to mental health and addictions issues. In December, EPS began to offer anyone immediate access to addiction treatment to anyone arrested for any reason.