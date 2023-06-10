Police hold amnesty event to test vehicle noise levels

Edmonton police check the noise level of a motorcycle at a Project Tensor Amnesty Testing Event on June 10, 2023. Edmonton police check the noise level of a motorcycle at a Project Tensor Amnesty Testing Event on June 10, 2023.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island