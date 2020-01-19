EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a suspect after a business in south Edmonton was robbed Saturday night.

Around 8:15 p.m. a man entered the business in the area of 19 Avenue and 99 Street.

He approached an employee with a weapon and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the business.

No one was injured.

Police are looking for the suspect, who was described as a white man with an average build and between the ages of 40 and 50. He was approximately 183 centimetres (6’0”) tall.

Edmonton police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the EPS complaint line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.