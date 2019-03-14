

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police is issuing a warning after receiving 10 reports about thefts of personal electronics near LRT stations and bus stops in the city.

Police say in each case, suspects approached the victim while they were walking to or from a transit point during the evening hours. The suspects reportedly used physical force or threatened the victim with a weapon.

“One of the things we advise citizens is to be aware of their surroundings, wherever they are and at all times,” says Acting Staff Sergeant Mark Kachkowski, with LRT Beats. “We all want to listen to music and look at our phones while we’re getting from A to B, but it’s important to keep your head up, stay alert, and don’t turn your music up so loud that you can’t hear what’s going on around you.”

Police suggest travelling with others if possible, travelling through lit areas at night, letting a family member or friend know where you are, where you are going, and when you will arrive, avoid displaying expensive electronics, and alerting an ETS security guard or police officer if you see something suspicious.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.