Police investigating suspicious death south of Whyte Avenue

Police are investigating the death of a man in the Old Strathcona area on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a weapons complaint at an apartment at 106 street and 80 Avenue around 10 a.m.

A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

He died of his injuries at the scene despite the attempts of paramedics to save him.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is now investigating.

An autopsy has not been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.