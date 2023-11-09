EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police investigating 'targeted incident' in Ellerslie

    An apparent body could be seen under a blanket at 50 Street and Ellerslie Road on Nov. 9, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) An apparent body could be seen under a blanket at 50 Street and Ellerslie Road on Nov. 9, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

    Edmonton police are responding to an incident in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road.

    "We can confirm that police are currently investigating a serious, targeted incident in this area," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson wrote in an email to media. "As the investigation is in its very early stages, this is all we are able to confirm at this time."

    What appeared to be a body can be seen at the scene under a blanket.

    CTV News Edmonton has a crew on scene and more details will be provided as they become available.   

