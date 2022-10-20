Police officer charged in crash that seriously injured cyclist

An RCMP officer has been charged after a police vehicle hit a man on a bicycle.

The crash in Grande Prairie left the 28-year-old cyclist with serious injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was directed to investigate the incident on April 24, 2021.

ASIRT determined there was reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed, and the investigation was forwarded to Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS).

ACPS determined the evidence met their standard for prosecution, and on Wednesday, Cst. Damien Lessard-Jomphe was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Nov. 30.

ASIRT’s mandate is to investigate incidents involving Alberta police officers that result in serious injury or death to any person as well as allegations of police misconduct.