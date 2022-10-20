Police officer charged in crash that seriously injured cyclist
An RCMP officer has been charged after a police vehicle hit a man on a bicycle.
The crash in Grande Prairie left the 28-year-old cyclist with serious injuries.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was directed to investigate the incident on April 24, 2021.
ASIRT determined there was reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed, and the investigation was forwarded to Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS).
ACPS determined the evidence met their standard for prosecution, and on Wednesday, Cst. Damien Lessard-Jomphe was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Nov. 30.
ASIRT’s mandate is to investigate incidents involving Alberta police officers that result in serious injury or death to any person as well as allegations of police misconduct.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest
Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Truss quits, but U.K.'s political and economic turmoil persist
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority.
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
Trudeau, Poilievre neck-and-neck in preferred prime minister polling: Nanos
According to the results of new polling from Nanos Research, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is the preferred prime minister for 30 per cent of Canadians. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't far behind, sitting at 29.8 per cent.
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
After Liz Truss resignation, a look at other world leaders whose short tenures broke records
After spending only six weeks in the role, the U.K.'s Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, making her tenure as prime minister the shortest in the nation's history. CTVNews.ca looks at other world leaders in the West whose terms were similarly short, if not shorter.
Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will not to heara case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
Calgary
-
Armed robbery at Calgary pizzeria leaves employee injured
Calgary police are investigating after an armed robbery attempt at a local business ended with shots fired and an employee injured.
-
Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother
Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.
-
Nordegg Incident blends horror story with a TED Talk
A new independent theatre company is hoping to scare a new generation of Calgary theatre patrons.
Saskatoon
-
'The water tastes and smells like raw sewage': Sask. inmates hunger strike over water quality
Inmates at Pine Grove Correctional Center north of Prince Albert are on a hunger strike to protest unsafe drinking water and a lack of access to programming.
-
Saskatoon Remai Modern admission to be 'by donation'
Remai Modern is launching by-donation admission starting Oct. 22.
-
Why you should get ready for second-hand gifts this Christmas
As prices continue to rise, many have been thinking about curbing their Christmas spending, according to one survey.
Regina
-
Future of Regina's central library discussed on final day of catalyst committee consultations
Regina residents had a chance to voice their opinions about the future of the Regina Public Library’s (RPL) central branch at a City of Regina public consultation session on Thursday.
-
Regina man facing 48 charges related to identity theft, forgery: police
A total of 48 charges mostly related to identity theft and fraud have been laid against a 39-year-old Regina man after an investigation led by the Regina Police Service (RPS) financial crimes unit, a news release said.
-
'The water tastes and smells like raw sewage': Sask. inmates hunger strike over water quality
Inmates at Pine Grove Correctional Center north of Prince Albert are on a hunger strike to protest unsafe drinking water and a lack of access to programming.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
-
More than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity in outage
Nova Scotia Power was beginning to restore electricity to customers on the province's eastern shore Thursday following a transmission outage.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
'We are forever crushed': Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting remembered as heroes at joint funeral
The two officers gunned down in an Innisfil home last week are being remembered as heroes at a joint funeral in Barrie today.
Montreal
-
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
-
90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old partner facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence
An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of his 90-year-old partner at a seniors residence just west of Montreal. Quebec provincial police said Brian Paul Dennison was charged with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police struggled to come up with a plan to deal with 'Freedom Convoy'
The "Freedom Convoy" had gridlocked Canada's capital city for more than two weeks before the police force approved a detailed plan to handle it, a senior Ottawa police officer told the public inquiry into the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
-
Three people treated for injuries after vehicle crashes into Ottawa building
Emergency crews responded to a call at a building at 750 Peter Morand Crescent, near Smyth Road, just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Ottawa police say a vehicle crashed into the building.
Kitchener
-
University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack
The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”
-
'Low public health risk’ after rubber factory fire in Brantford
Air quality readings in the immediate area of a slow-burning rubber factory fire in Brantford indicate low public health risk, according to the City of Brantford.
-
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
-
Icy roads in Greater Sudbury lead to two multi-vehicle crashes, one involving 20 vehicles
Two crashes involving multiple vehicles in separate parts of Sudbury are impacting traffic Thursday morning.
-
Northeastern Ontario politicians reflect on their time at city hall
One of the biggest surprises many newly elected city councillors face is just how complicated it is to get things done – and that they are not the boss of every city staffer they meet.
Winnipeg
-
Birch River fatal fire now being treated as homicide: RCMP
A Birch River man is behind bars after a fatal fire in that community killed a 68-year-old man Monday.
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
Vancouver
-
B.C. will officially declare David Eby as new NDP premier Friday
David Eby will officially be declared the leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party on Friday, clearing the way for him to be sworn in as premier.
-
Watchdog clears officer of wrongdoing after suspect seriously injured by B.C. police dog
A Vancouver police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a suspect was seriously injured by a police dog during an arrest.
-
Fire crews delay plans to use thermal camera at Minnekhada Park until rain falls
Fire crews in Coquitlam are waiting for the rain before proceeding with plans to use a thermal heat scan at Minnekhada Regional Park, which has been closed since a wildfire broke out on Oct. 1.
Vancouver Island
-
Teens allegedly stab man in Langford after assaulting two 7-Eleven customers
Police in Langford, B.C., are hoping to identify a group of youth who are believed to have stabbed a man and assaulted two other people on Friday evening. Police say the youth were "waving knives around" and threatening to stab two customers in a local 7-Eleven.
-
BC Ferries vessel to take longer route between Vancouver and Victoria due to mechanical issue
BC Ferries is warning that one of its vessels that travels between Vancouver and Victoria will take longer to reach its destination starting Sunday. The delay is due to a mechanical issue aboard the Coastal Celebration vessel.
-
B.C. Supreme Court orders Port Alberni man to stop calling himself a nurse
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted a permanent injunction against a Port Alberni, B.C., man, prohibiting him from calling himself a nurse.