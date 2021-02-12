EDMONTON -- An officer was injured after a crash between a marked police van and a civilian vehicle in Edmonton on Friday.

It happened at 115 Avenue and 82 Street around 12:40 p.m.

The civilian was taken to hospital as a precaution, and an officer suffered a minor injury.

Police are advising that as of 2:20 p.m. the intersection is closed while they investigate, and it is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care because of slippery road conditions.